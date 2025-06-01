Elite New York PG Secures UNC Basketball Recruiting Offer
At this time last year, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) point guard Dylan Mingo ranked No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Now, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star is inside the top 10 at No. 9 among his peers and No. 3 at his position. And his offer sheet is beginning to reflect that lofty status, as the UNC basketball program recently joined the list to become his first blueblood suitor.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Staff Vies for Visit From Stock-Rising Prospect
He revealed the offer from the Tar Heels via the following post on social media, just a couple of days after he advertised another new ACC school in his recruitment, Louisville:
"Make no mistake, Mingo is quick and has well above average instincts off the bounce," 247Sports' Eric Bossi noted after watching Dylan Mingo shine in EYBL grassroots action earlier this spring, "but what makes him so tough to stop is that he doesn't seem to be moving all that fast until all of the sudden the man in front of him looks like he's stuck in mud as Mingo blows by him."
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have already extended over a dozen offers in the 2026 recruiting arena. They haven't landed the program's first pledge in the cycle, but it's worth noting that only three of the top 50 rising high school seniors have committed anywhere thus far.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.