UNC Basketball Staff Vies for Visit From Stock-Rising Prospect

The UNC basketball program might get a shot to host breakout grassroots sensation Kohl Rosario in just over a month.

On Thursday night, Moravian Prep (N.C.) junior guard Kohl Rosario revealed yet another blueblood offer in his budding recruitment, this time from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

And it looks as though the powerhouse in Chapel Hill is a legit contender for the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star, as 247Sports' Dushawn London reported on Friday that UNC is battling Florida State for the last of six upcoming slots on his calendar for official visits.

Rosario will check out Oregon on June 4-5 before heading to Kansas, Texas A&M, Duke, and Baylor, all within a span of 13 days beginning with his Jayhawks tour on June 17-18. According to London, the coveted talent — one of this spring's most impressive performers on the EYBL stage — is deciding between a UNC basketball visit or a trip to Florida State the first week of July.

Although Kohl Rosario sits just barely inside the top 100 among rising high school seniors, checking in at No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, it wouldn't be surprising if he rises as high as the top 50 by the time the industry's primary recruiting sites next update their rankings.

He's reeled in almost two dozen offers, with about half arriving in the past month alone.

