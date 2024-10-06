Elite Stretch-Four Prospect Sports UNC Basketball Threads
Looking to add to a 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class that currently contains one pledge in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his staff hosted a pair of top-shelf targets this weekend in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson and Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward Niko Bundalo.
Wilson, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, shared pictures from his stay on Sunday morning.
And Bundalo, who ranks No. 26 and rooted for the Tar Heels as a kid due to his Chicago-native mom's Michael Jordan fandom, followed suit on Instagram via three posted pictures on Sunday afternoon. Those snaps show off his look in UNC basketball threads while alongside his parents at his photoshoot in front of the Air Jordan Wall outside of the Dean E. Smith Center's home locker room:
Niko Bundalo captioned the photos with a question: "Chapel Hill how we feelin??"
Davis and two UNC assistant coaches traveled to California to visit the 6-foot-11, 215-pound stretch-four sensation just a few weeks ago.
His top nine consists of UNC, Pitt, Xavier, Ohio State, Kansas, UConn, Kentucky, Texas, and Michigan State.
As Bundalo prepares to announce a winner in his recruitment before the early signing period in November, it looks as though he plans to cap off his visit slate with trips to Kansas and Kentucky later this month. Within the past six weeks, he's toured UConn, Michigan State, Ohio State, and now UNC.
ALSO READ: UConn Brings Full Force for Prime UNC Target Braylon Mullins
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.