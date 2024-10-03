UConn Brings Full Force for UNC Basketball Recruiting Target
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and two of his assistants were at Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) on Monday to check in on senior Braylon Mullins as he nears the finish line in his recruitment. The Tar Heels' trip to Indiana sure seems to suggest that they view themselves as alive and well in pursuit of the five-star guard.
But on Thursday morning, UConn head coach Dan Hurley did one better than Davis by bringing along three of his assistants to further cement the Huskies' persistent presence down the homestretch.
Recent chatter points to UConn as the favorite to land the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder, who has seen his stock soar in recent months due to an impressive blend of top-shelf bounce, shooting, and overall hoops acumen. That said, Mullins, now at No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, still has a top three of UConn, UNC, and home-state hopeful Indiana.
He visited UConn in August before checking out UNC and Indiana in September. The highly coveted target then canceled several visits elsewhere, including bluebloods Duke and Kentucky, while trimming his list from 10 to three.
As for his decision timeline, it sounds as though the end date to the Braylon Mullins sweepstakes is down to just a matter of weeks. The expectation is he'll announce a winner by the end of October.
"I go to fall break next weekend," Mullins explained to 247Sports' Dushawn London earlier this week. "After that, I'll think more about it."
