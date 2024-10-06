Priority UNC Basketball Target: 'Back for Seconds'
Caleb Wilson's list still sits at 12 deep. And the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior standout, a longtime UNC basketball target on the 2025 recruiting trail, hasn't set a decision date yet. In fact, he's expressed no rush in picking a winner.
But it's possible fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff accelerated Wilson's recruitment by hosting him for an unofficial visit in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
After all, this weekend marks the second time that the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, ranking No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has checked out the program in person. During his official visit in early February, the admitted Tar Heel enthusiast was in the UNC basketball locker room to share in the team's celebration following its 93-84 home victory over the archrival Blue Devils.
Plus, prior to his second photoshoot in UNC basketball jerseys, Wilson took the time to share the following suited-up selfie on Saturday afternoon:
On Sunday morning, Wilson posted an official photo with this caption: "GDTBATH?"
His top 12 are UNC, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Kentucky, UCF, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, and Duke.
Wilson recently toured UCF and Kentucky. He's scheduled to check out hometown-hopeful Georgia Tech the weekend after next.
