Elite UNC Basketball Target Goes Off Against Tar Heel Signee

Early 2026 UNC basketball offer recipient Jordan Smith Jr. is a top-five prospect.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball recruiting target Jordan Smith Jr.
UNC basketball recruiting target Jordan Smith Jr. / Greta Cross/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. was one of the first 2026 recruits to land on the UNC basketball wishlist. Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon was the first 2025 talent to commit to the Tar Heels.

On Monday night, the backcourt sensations and their powerhouse prep programs squared off in the nation's capital with a conference title at stake. Smith and the Paul VI Panthers prevailed, 58-54, improving to 26-5 overall this season while, coincidentally, Dixon and the Gonzaga Eagles fell to 26-5.

Smith tallied 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, showcasing versatility, athleticism, and competitiveness on both ends of the court in a hostile road environment.

Per HS Top Recruits, Duke, Kentucky, and Georgetown have been in to see Smith recently.

But the Tar Heels have been in pursuit since extending an offer to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound turbocharger back in late July.

He stacks up at No. 5 overall, No. 2 among shooting guards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dixon, currently checking in at No. 46 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is one of three UNC basketball recruiting prizes in his cycle.

Dixon's pledge came in late September, soon followed by one fellow eventual early Tar Heel signee in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and, most recently in late January, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star and McDonald's All American forward Caleb Wilson.

Published
