All Tar Heels

Streaking UNC Basketball Squad Snags Prime Channel Nod for Next Bout

UNC basketball is preparing for its sixth appearance on ESPN in eight games thus far this month after logging only two in January.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Until Thursday night, the official UNC basketball schedule's TV listing for its upcoming Saturday home contest versus the conference cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-14 ACC) stood as pending between ESPN and ESPN2.

ALSO READ: Fourth Straight Tar Heel Win Yields Little NCAA NET Movement

Now, presumably in part due to the four-game winning streak that the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) brought back to Chapel Hill following Monday night's 96-85 road victory over Florida State, the network has opted to broadcast UNC's matinee clash against Miami on its flagship channel, ESPN.

The Tar Heels, firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and Hurricanes, currently reeling from a 97-60 home loss to the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils on Tuesday night and reportedly set to hire Duke assistant Jai Lucas as the program's next head coach at the end of the season, square off at noon ET Saturday.

Again, note that the game is on ESPN, not ESPN2.

Including the Miami game, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his suddenly encouraging 2024-25 UNC basketball team have only three outings left on their regular season slate. They stack up at No. 44 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, fifth among ACC squads.

ALSO READ: Hubert Davis on UNC Rediscovering One Program Strong Suit

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball