Streaking UNC Basketball Squad Snags Prime Channel Nod for Next Bout
Until Thursday night, the official UNC basketball schedule's TV listing for its upcoming Saturday home contest versus the conference cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-14 ACC) stood as pending between ESPN and ESPN2.
Now, presumably in part due to the four-game winning streak that the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) brought back to Chapel Hill following Monday night's 96-85 road victory over Florida State, the network has opted to broadcast UNC's matinee clash against Miami on its flagship channel, ESPN.
The Tar Heels, firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and Hurricanes, currently reeling from a 97-60 home loss to the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils on Tuesday night and reportedly set to hire Duke assistant Jai Lucas as the program's next head coach at the end of the season, square off at noon ET Saturday.
Again, note that the game is on ESPN, not ESPN2.
Including the Miami game, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his suddenly encouraging 2024-25 UNC basketball team have only three outings left on their regular season slate. They stack up at No. 44 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, fifth among ACC squads.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.