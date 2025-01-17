Ex-UNC Basketball Player Sinks Game-Winner From Logo
Former UNC basketball forward Dawson Garcia shot only 1-for-6 beyond the arc for the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) during regulation in Thursday night's 84-81 home overtime win over the No. 20-ranked Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten). Until the closing seconds, the 23-year-old hadn't attempted a three across the extra five minutes of action.
But with the score knotted at 81-81 and 1.3 seconds left on the clock after the Minnesota guards scrambled to hunt an open look, Garcia caught the ball while standing on the "M" logo, just over five feet inside the midcourt line. The 6-foot-11, 234-pounder squared up and heaved the game-winning swish at the buzzer:
It marked Michigan's first loss in conference play and Minnesota's first conference win this season.
In 43 minutes on the floor, Garcia delivered a game-high 27 points to go along with his 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks without committing a single turnover in the contest.
Entering the game, the former four-star 2020 prep was already averaging a career-high 18.6 points, plus 7.3 boards, 1.9 dimes, and 1.0 blocks per appearance, shooting 36.9 percent from downtown for the 2024-25 Golden Gophers.
Dawson Garcia, who began his college career at Marquette, spent part of a season in the UNC basketball program, averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds across 16 outings for the 2021-22 Tar Heels before returning to his home state of Minnesota in late January that season to deal with a family illness. He then transferred to the Golden Gophers for his final three years of eligibility.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.