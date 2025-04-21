Ex-Duke Signee Places UNC Basketball Among Finalists
The 247Sports Crystal Ball paints the Miami Hurricanes as the favorite in the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes. That said, the Bellaire High School (Texas) senior, one of four early Duke basketball signees in the 2025 cycle prior to his announced decommitment last week, told Houston-based sports journalist Marcus Gutierrez that the UNC basketball program is in his top five.
ALSO READ: Incoming UNC Gem Puts on Show in Nation's Capital
Along with the Tar Heels, who are the Blue Devils' nearby archrival on Tobacco Road, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Henderson is also still considering Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M, and of course, Miami.
One reason the Hurricanes may be well out front in the high-profile recruitment is that their new head coach, Jai Lucas, was the lead recruiter in Duke's pursuit of Henderson's versatile services before bolting from Durham at the end of the regular season in early March to take over the reins at Miami. Plus, Lucas once played for Bellaire and has known Henderson for years.
As for when Shelton Henderson plans to announce where he'll play next season, chances are that decision surfaces at some point on Monday.
"A decision can come as soon as today," Henderson noted to Gutierrez on Saturday afternoon, "but no later than Monday."
Henderson stacks up at No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew boast the nation's No. 3-ranked 2025 haul, per 247Sports. Their collection consists of two four-star guards in Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon plus the five-star headliner in forward Caleb Wilson.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.