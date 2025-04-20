Incoming UNC Basketball Gem Puts on Show in Nation's Capital
When Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson committed to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back in late January, his addition gave Tar Heel supporters plenty of reason to be excited for the 2025-26 season in Chapel Hill.
With the combination of his length and toughness, leading to a No. 6 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, the hype has only grown since he chose UNC over the likes of Kentucky, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
But after what Wilson did at the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, that hype has reached another high.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder led all scorers in the prestigious prep showcase with his 28 points on 13-for-14 shooting from the field. He also tallied six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block to power his Team Air's 141-129 victory.
That win included a 19-point comeback and a 90-point second half effort, thanks in large part to Wilson’s efficient scoring and defensive effort.
Caleb Wilson headlines a 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 4 in the ACC, per 247Sports. He'll arrive on campus this summer alongside a pair of fellow freshmen in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
