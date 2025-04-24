Ex-UNC Basketball Guard Gets Another Chance to Defeat Archrival Duke
Elliot Cadeau finished 2-3 versus the archrival Duke basketball program across his two seasons as a UNC basketball player. But the Tar Heels' former starting floor general will have an opportunity to even his personal series against the Blue Devils next season.
Duke is now finalizing an agreement with Michigan, Cadeau's new school after entering the transfer portal almost a month ago, to play a non-conference game on a neutral floor in February.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander reported that the 2025-26 Blue Devils and Cadeau's Wolverines, both projected to rank inside the top 25, will square off in Washington, D.C., on either Feb. 21 or 22, looking to battle in a March Madness-like atmosphere late in the season.
The venue is the Capital One Arena, already on tap to host the 2026 NCAA Tournament East Regional semifinals and finals just over a month later.
As a UNC basketball freshman, Elliot Cadeau and the 2023-24 Tar Heels enjoyed a 2-0 sweep over the Blue Devils. But the 2024-25 squad fell three times at the hands of Duke, including a 74-71 ACC Tournament semifinal loss in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
