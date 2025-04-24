Veteran UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal
There's still an outside chance that the NCAA will grant players an extra year of eligibility across the board. So, it's no surprise that countless talents, now including UNC basketball graduate Jae'Lyn Withers, have entered the transfer portal with at least some hope of extending their college careers elsewhere.
The 24-year-old Withers decided to follow that trend this week, PortalUpdates reported on Wednesday.
Last season, Jae'Lyn Withers' second campaign as a Tar Heel following three years at Louisville, the Charlotte, N.C., product averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. He drew a starting nod in 20 of his 37 outings.
Across three seasons with the Cardinals, including a freshman year that coincided with the truncated 2020-21 campaign, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward averaged 8.0 points and 5.6 boards while starting the bulk of the games he played.
Withers, who began his prep career at North Meck High School (N.C.) before transferring to Cleveland Heights High School (Ohio) for his 2018-19 senior campaign, was a four-star recruit stacking up at No. 123 overall on the 247Sports 2019 Composite.
