Five-Star UNC Basketball Target Eliminates Tar Heels From Contention
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back in late May. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound phenom never locked in a visit with the Tar Heels. But Davis & Co. checked in with him often, including a few times recently.
On Wednesday afternoon, though, Ament announced a top 11 in his high-profile recruitment as the highest-ranked undecided prospect in the 2025 class. And the Tar Heels are absent from the list.
Ament, checking in at No. 4 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is now down to Duke, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas State, Georgetown, Tennessee, and BYU.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty for the Nate Ament sweepstakes. However, some chatter suggests Duke is a top contender, as the Blue Devils are preparing to host him for a third time when they also welcome the UNC basketball team to Cameron Indoor Stadium for this year's first of two regular season bouts between the archrivals, tipping off on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
A versatile talent boasting a particularly smooth scoring repertoire, Ament racked up offers from every bonafide blueblood. Duke and Kentucky are the only two to make the cut.
North Carolina Tar Heels On SI