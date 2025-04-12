Ex-UNC Basketball Sensation Now Checking Out West Coast Suitor
Ian Jackson is set to visit St. John’s this weekend. When that report surfaced earlier this week, many folks assumed the outbound UNC basketball transfer was all but a done deal to end up with Rick Pitino's Red Storm.
ALSO READ: UNC Reserve Hits Portal Following One Year in Chapel Hill
That pairing would make sense, with the former Tar Heel guard and Bronx native potentially returning to his hometown area.
But now, it seems there may be another contender in his recruitment that some didn’t expect.
On Friday, the New York Post's Zach Braziller reported that Jackson was, in fact, on another official visit before heading to St. John’s on Sunday, as he's opted to spend some time with Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and his staff in Los Angeles.
As Braziller noted, the 20-year-old has a previous relationship with Musselman, who tried to recruit him to Arkansas when he was head coach of the Razorbacks during Jackson’s high school days.
Jackson, a former McDonald's All American and five-star prep, ultimately chose to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, of course. But it looks as though he still holds Musselman in high regard.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman could shine in an increased role at Southern Cal after displaying flashes of his lofty ceiling during his time in Chapel Hill. Ian Jackson averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists as a UNC basketball player.
Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have seen three other offseason departures via the transfer route, including forward Cade Tyson, who entered the portal on Friday. Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington are the other two.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.