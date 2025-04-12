UNC Basketball Reserve Hits Portal Following One Year in Chapel Hill
When Cade Tyson committed to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels last year, he attracted high expectations as one of that portal cycle’s premier 3-point shooters. But hype didn't quite translate, as the former two-year Belmont star failed to find much success this past season in Chapel Hill.
Tyson's subpar performances and lack of a sizable role were a disappointment to many Tar Heel fans. Even so, following weeks with no updates, some folks just figured he might be set on running it back as a UNC basketball player.
On Friday, though, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Tyson is in fact entering the transfer portal again, this time after spending just one season with the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing averaged only 7.9 minutes per game in a reserve-only role after serving as a full-time starter and playing over 30 minutes a night at Belmont. In 31 games with the Tar Heels, Tyson averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting just 29.2 percent beyond the arc.
He drew heavy interest last offseason due to his absurd 46.5 percent mark from three as a Belmont sophomore. Now, his struggles at Carolina could impact his stock this go-round.
Cade Tyson's departure opens up another scholarship for the Tar Heel staff to work with, having already landed three commitments this transfer cycle. As things stand, former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans, Arizona big man Henri Veesaar, and West Virginia wing Jonathan Powell comprise UNC’s 2025 portal class.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball transfer news.