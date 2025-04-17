Expert Prediction Appears for Outbound UNC Basketball Transfer Guard
After arriving in Chapel Hill as a five-star freshman and showing serious scoring ability during his time in the UNC basketball program, it came as a shock to some when Ian Jackson recently announced his entry in the transfer portal rather than declaring for the NBA Draft or revealing plans for a second season with the Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Set to Host Big South Squad Next Season
Jackson showed flashes of his high ceiling and pro-level scoring ability, which earned him All-ACC Rookie Team honors despite his up-and-down production and usage under the command of UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis.
But Jackson decided to hit the portal anyway. And after a series of visits with different suitors, the New York native may be close to heading precisely where many folks figured he'd land after he first announced his departure from Chapel Hill.
On Wednesday night, 247Sports’ Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction for Jackson to end up at St. John’s, where he was on an official visit earlier this month.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Jackson held an offer from the Red Storm as a heralded prep but opted to suit up for the Tar Heels instead.
He averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in his lone UNC basketball campaign.
Meanwhile, St John’s has already begun reloading its backcourt following the departures of RJ Luis and Kadary Richmond. Ian Jackson could serve as a huge piece to what could be one of the most talented guard collections in the country.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.