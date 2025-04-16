All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Hosting Big South Squad Next Season

UNC basketball is set to welcome the Highlanders to Chapel Hill for a November non-conference clash.

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff continue to assemble their 2025-26 roster, more and more news is beginning to surface about which programs that roster will face.

After early reports that UNC would welcome Central Arkansas, East Carolina, and Navy to the Dean E. Smith Center, it now looks as though a Big South program is on that list of visitors.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that the Tar Heels will host the Radford Highlanders as part of next season's non-conference slate, with the two teams set to square off on Nov. 11.

Radford finished 20-13 this past season, including a 9-7 record in Big South play. The Highlanders' schedule included two bouts with ACC schools, as they lost to Pittsburgh and Clemson on the road in November.

UNC basketball and Radford have met three times in the past 20 years. The 2023-24 Tar Heels defeated the Highlanders, 86-70, in their most recent battle.

The 2025-26 Tar Heels' other home non-conference matchups include Central Arkansas on Nov. 3, Navy on Nov. 18, and East Carolina on Dec. 22. They'll also play Michigan State in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 27.

