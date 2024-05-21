UNC Basketball: Prolific Forward Reports Offer From Hubert Davis

Nikolas Khamenia was an unstoppable winning force leading @BTIHoops to the ONLY undefeated 5-0 record on the @PRO16League in Wichita.



36pts (9-14, 3-4 3pt) 13reb 3ast vs. SA Future

15pts 12 reb 3ast vs. Team Mussuem

22pts 10reb 3ast vs. Southern Ties

21pts 6reb 2ast vs. YGC