UNC Basketball: Prolific Forward Reports Offer From Hubert Davis
In a span of less than 12 hours on Monday, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis handed out four offers on the 2025 recruiting trail. The last of the four was to Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star who ranks No. 36 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and first entered the Tar Heels' radar back in late January.
UNC joins Kansas and UCLA as the bluebloods on Khamenia's confirmed list of suitors.
Khamenia announced the offer from the Tar Heels, one of roughly a dozen he's compiled thus far, via the following post on social media late Monday night:
Now, it appears UNC has ground to make up as a relatively late entrant in his recruitment. The 17-year-old Khamenia has already taken an official visit to Gonzaga and plans to soon check out UCLA and Virginia, among others.
Counting the offers to Nikolas Khamenia, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, and Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins on Monday, the UNC basketball staff's 2025 wishlist now contains 13 names.
The Tar Heels' first nine offers in the cycle went exclusively to five-star talents, all sitting in the top 20 among the nation's rising high school seniors and including the entire top five, per composite rankings. Hubert Davis and his cohorts have not received either the first commitment or outright rejection in their 2025 pursuits.
