Explosive UNC Basketball Signee Posterizes Opponent at Prep Showcase
Davidson Day School (N.C.), featuring UNC basketball recruiting prize Isaiah Denis, improved to 4-1 this season and notched its fourth straight win via an 87-63 home victory over Millbrook Magnet High School (N.C.) at the Phenom Tip-Off Classic on Saturday night.
ALSO READ: UNC Team Reacts to Junior's Breakout Performance
Denis provided the top highlight in the contest by confidently attacking the basket in transition and dunking over a hapless defender.
Check out the reaction from fans sitting courtside and his teammates on the bench:
Here are a few more Isaiah Denis highlights from the Patriots' blowout performance:
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound versatile sensation checks in at No. 62 overall, No. 9 among combo guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis noted. "He's a great student, and it means something to him to play in his home state [for college]."
Isaiah Denis signed his UNC basketball scholarship agreement last week. The same goes for the Tar Heels' other early 2025 commit in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
UNC's two-deep haul stacks up No. 25 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 6 among ACC programs.
ALSO READ: Rough Night for Ex-Tar Heel Guard in Wisconsin
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.