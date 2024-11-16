Rough Night for Ex-UNC Basketball Guard in Wisconsin
If 2020-23 UNC basketball starter Caleb Love hopes to repeat as a All-American in his second season since transferring out of Chapel Hill, the 23-year-old guard from St. Louis, Mo., must shoot better than he did for the No. 9-ranked Arizona Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in their 103-88 road loss to the unranked Wisconsin Badgers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday night.
Love totaled six points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals across his 25 minutes on the floor in the defeat, shooting 2-for-13 from the field, 0-for-6 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity. Plus, he committed two turnovers and fouled out of the contest.
It's still early in the season, of course. And it stands to reason that Love's production would look more impressive if not for checking out of Arizona's first two games early due to lopsided scores in home wins over Canisius and Old Dominion.
Even so, it's worth noting that Love's 13.5 points per game for the 2024-25 Wildcats mark his lowest scoring average since posting 10.5 as a UNC basketball rookie under Roy Williams in 2020-21.
Caleb Love and Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats aim to get back on the right track when they host UNC's archrival, the No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils (2-1, 0-0 ACC), in the McKale Center at 10:30 p.m. ET next Friday (ESPN2).
