UNC Basketball Team Reacts to Junior's Breakout Tar Heel Performance
Cade Tyson delivered the feel-good effort of the UNC basketball squad's 107-55 home win over the American Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Patriot League) on Friday night.
The 21-year-old from Monroe, N.C., tallied 11 points, all in the second half. That more than quintupled his scoring total between his first two outings for the No. 10-ranked Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) after transferring from Belmont, where he emerged as a standout sharpshooter to the tune of a 46.5 shooting percentage from deep as a sophomore.
"My teammates and coaches do a good job of keeping my confidence up," Tyson noted to the media afterward. "I've been a little hesitant on the court lately. But that's just in my own head...I didn't do anything different, I just stuck with it. I feel like good things come for those who stay the course and trust the process, so that's what I'm trying to do."
Reacting to Tyson's 3-for-7 clip beyond the arc against the Eagles, his UNC basketball teammates sounded highly optimistic about what they suspect is in store for the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard/forward from here on out:
Elliot Cadeau: "It was cool seeing Cade do that. He does that everyday in practice. He makes a lot of threes, heavily contested. I think he'll be very good from now on."
Drake Powell: "I think Cade is a really good shooter, and a little bit of an underrated defender as well. Him hitting as many threes as he did today, I think that's good for his confidence as we head to Maui. It makes us a very dangerous team. But besides his 3-point shooting, I think Cade offers a lot to this basketball team."
Seth Trimble: "That's exactly what he needed. That's what these kinds of games are for. But for him to not back away from any shots, confidence wise, it was great. We'll need him going forward in the season."
