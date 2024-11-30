Favorite Emerging for Priority UNC Basketball Target
Just a week and a half after announcing a top five, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior standout Caleb Wilson, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is preparing to reveal a final two, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Friday night. UNC basketball landed among his five, along with Kentucky, UCF, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
There's no guarantee, though, that Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels will advance to the next round in the five-star's recruitment.
According to Branham, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson noted his plan to make those cuts "in the coming weeks and that one school is emerging as the favorite."
When Wilson trimmed his list to five, he was looking to decide on a winner in December or January.
UNC basketball has hosted Wilson twice, including his attendance in the Dean E. Smith Center for the Tar Heels' home win over archrival Duke in February. He returned to Chapel Hill on an unofficial visit in early October.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball sits empty for the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes.
As things stand, the Tar Heels enjoy two early signees on the 2025 recruiting trail, both of the four-star variety in Gonzaga College High School (D.C) guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.