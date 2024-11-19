All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Lands Among Finalists for Five-Star Target

The UNC basketball coaches might not be the frontrunner in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes, but they did advance to next round.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson had been hinting at the announcement of a final five in his recruitment since last week. And on Monday, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star senior, currently ranking No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed that list, including his UNC basketball suitors.

Kentucky, Tennessee, UCF, and Ohio State are his other finalists.

On3's Joe Tipton reported that Wilson is eyeing a December or January decision date.

He initially named a top 12 in July. The seven that didn't survive his latest cuts are Duke, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, and Southern Cal.

Wilson first visited the Tar Heels in early February. That trip was of the official variety, coinciding with the UNC basketball rivalry victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Dean E. Smith Center. He returned to Chapel Hill for another campus tour back in early October, albeit just a one-day unofficial visit.

For now, Kentucky looks like the frontrunner, as the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Mark Pope's Wildcats a 74.5 percent chance of coming out on top.

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis & Co.'s 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class stacks up No. 26 in the country, per 247Sports, consisting of two early signees in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.

