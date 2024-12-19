Five-Star Prospect Shines in Front of UNC Basketball Assistant
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis sent an assistant to check in on Grayson High School (Ga.) junior standout Caleb Holt at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon. Assistants from Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, and others were also on hand to watch the 6-foot-5, 200-pound five-star. And Kansas head coach Bill Self attended himself.
Holt, No. 3 overall and No. 1 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, delivered in front of the blueblood suitors and more in what was his debut at the prestigious holiday tournament.
The versatile talent, who received an offer from Davis in late July, tallied 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field while adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help fuel a 96-55 win over Central Catholic High School (Ore.), as the Grayson Rams improved to 9-0 this season.
Caleb Holt is one of five active UNC basketball recruiting targets in the 2026 cycle.
As for the other four who have reported early offers from the Tar Heels, they are Caldwell Academy (Ga.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen, and the top-ranked player in Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the Caleb Holt sweepstakes and other UNC basketball recruiting news.