UNC Basketball Continues Program's Toughest Early Slate in Six Decades
In most columns, the UNC basketball season stats don't look all that different from the unbeaten Florida Gators as they get ready for their Jumpman Invitational battle in Charlotte, N.C., at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: UNC Season Leaders Entering Showdown in Charlotte
But the areas that differ give the No. 7-ranked Gators the outright advantage on paper, at least when ignoring the Tar Heels' 4-2 record in the all-time series, 2-0 overall record at the Jumpman Invitational, 168-27 record in second-home Charlotte, and 18-2 record in the Spectrum Center.
Compared to the Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC), the Gators (10-0, 0-0 SEC) are averaging roughly four more rebounds and three more forced turnovers while allowing their opponents about 13 fewer points per game. In other words, one big difference is defense.
Individually speaking, beyond UNC's substandard production from its post players, arguably the most concerning Tar Heel numbers involve defending ACC Player of the Year guard RJ Davis and his 3-point stroke. Not only is the fifth-year collegian shooting a career-low 25.0 percent beyond the arc, but he's also averaging a career-high 9.0 attempts from downtown per outing.
Not an ideal combination.
Florida is UNC's fourth top-10 opponent, marking the first time the program has seen that total prior to Jan. 1 since Dean Smith's 1967-68 Tar Heels, who finished 28-4 and reached the NCAA Tournament championship game, did so all in December.
Carolina could easily fall to 6-6 by week's end, as the Heels square off against the No. 18-ranked UCLA Bruins (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at the CBS Sports Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).
ALSO READ: UNC Newcomer Cade Tyson Answers Naysayers
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.