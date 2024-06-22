Footage Surfaces From UNC Basketball Intrasquad Scrimmages
At Carolina Basketball Camp this week, kids and their parents got an exclusive preview of the 2024-25 UNC basketball team, Hubert Davis' reloaded fourth collection of Tar Heels as head coach. Fortunately for fans who spend summer days wishing it was November already, someone filmed Wednesday's blue-white action in the Smith Center and posted all or the bulk of it on YouTube.
Granted, it's not quite ESPN-level coverage. On the flip side, though, there's no onslaught of graphics interrupting the action — no, just an auxiliary sideline basket disturbing about 10-20 percent of the view.
Altogether, it's roughly 35 minutes of footage, which the TarHeelforReal account split into four videos.
Here are the first eight minutes and change:
And then there's this 17-minute clip that followed, wrapping up what appears to have been the first session of the intrasquad scrimmages:
A five-minute segment tips off the second session:
Finally, here are almost four minutes to end the day's Heel-on-Heel camp show:
Hubert Davis and his crew welcome back a pair of backcourt starters in sophomore floor general Elliot Cadeau and graduate bucket-getter RJ Davis, who is the reigning ACC Player of the Year and has a legitimate shot at catching Tyler Hansbrough atop UNC's all-time scoring list.
The Tar Heels also enjoy several returning reserves, including junior guard Seth Trimble, junior forward Jalen Washington, and graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers. Plus, the UNC staff has added five scholarship pieces between two proven transfer forwards and three top-100 rookies, highlighted by two five-star McDonald's All-American talents in electrifying guard Ian Jackson and lockdown-defender wing Drake Powell.
UNC basketball's season begins at home against Elon on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: UNC Treasure Armando Bacot Introduces World to Younger Brother