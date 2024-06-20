UNC Basketball Treasure Introduces World to Younger Brother
As a prospect, the King Bacot story is in its infancy. Even so, it's worth noting that some recruiting analysts have already tabbed the 6-foot-2 guard from Richmond, Va., younger brother of all-time UNC basketball rebounder and current NBA Draft hopeful Armando Bacot, as a contender for the No. 1 spot in the 2029 rankings when they debut in a few years.
So, on Thursday, the older brother decided it was time to remind the world of his younger brother's continued emergence on the grassroots scene, posting the following King Bacot mixtape and "gonna be special" promise:
Armando Bacot isn't the only one hyped about his sibling's potential.
Here's some of what Phenom Hoops' Jeff Bendel wrote about King Bacot, now a rising eighth grader, back in February, likening the early hype to what began to build around Bronny James, namesake of "King James" LeBron James, roughly six years ago:
"Every few years, you’ll come across a middle-school prospect who already has the world in their hands...Think of guys like Mikey Williams, Bronny James, and Aden Holloway, for example. Well, that’s become somewhat of the norm for King Bacot over the years...Bacot truly makes the game look effortless. He’s able to shred opposing defense without even breaking a bead of sweat...Bacot sees the game multiple steps ahead of his peers."
King Bacot, probably at least two years away from landing any big-time college offers, currently plays for Team Loaded 2029 on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
Meanwhile, former five-year UNC basketball starting center Armando Bacot, No. 2 on the program's all-time scoring list, is waiting to see what happens with regard to his phone ringing during or following the NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 26-27.
