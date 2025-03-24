All Tar Heels

Former Tar Heel Set for Postseason Clash Versus UNC Basketball Rival

Ex-UNC basketball player Caleb Love could end another Duke basketball season.

In his three seasons as a member of the UNC basketball program, Caleb Love provided Tar Heel fans with many memorable moments. Almost certainly the biggest and most important was his 28-point outing and game-sealing shot delivered in the 2022 Final Four to defeat bitter rival Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final game.

The 23-year-old has since departed Chapel Hill but will now have the chance to potentially once again end the Blue Devil's season, this time as a member of the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats.

With his 29 points to lead his team to an 87-83 victory over No. 5 seed Oregon in the Round of 32 on Sunday night, Love and the Wildcats earned a Sweet 16 berth and a date with the top-seeded Blue Devils in Newark this week.

It will be the 6-foot-4 graduate senior's 10th battle against his former rival squad. He's 4-5 versus Duke, including his 69-55 home loss earlier this season, in which he scored just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting, including an ice-cold 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

UNC basketball faithful may be hoping for a much hotter shooting performance from the program's former star when the Wildcats (25-12) face the Blue Devils (33-3) in the Sweet 16 at 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).

