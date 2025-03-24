Final Season Recap for UNC Basketball Guard RJ Davis
After capturing ACC Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season and leading the UNC basketball program to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, senior guard RJ Davis chose to return for his fifth and final season with the Tar Heels. And in doing so, he leaves as one of the program's all-time beloved talents.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Prep Makes Vow to UNC Basketball Fanbase
While both Davis and the rest of the 2024-25 team came up short of the heights they reached just a season prior, the 6-foot New Yorker ultimately delivered a productive final season to help propel the group into the postseason and solidify his lofty standing on numerous pages in the UNC basketball record books.
Across 37 games for the Tar Heels this season, Davis averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. His most productive outing came back on Nov. 25, as he dropped 30 points in a 92-90 Maui Invitational comeback victory over Dayton.
He ended his memorable Tar Heel career with 2,725 total points, good for second in program history, while holding UNC and ACC records in games played (175) and games where he scored in double figures (140).
Davis will now turn his attention to his pro career, hoping to hear his name called in June at the 2025 NBA Draft.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Lack Excitement Needed to Build Winning Roster
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.