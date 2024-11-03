Former UNC Basketball Forward Finds Groove in San Antonio
Former two-year UNC basketball star forward Harrison Barnes, now the oldest active NBA Tar Heel, is in his first season with the San Antonio Spurs after getting traded from the Sacramento Kings in the summer. Now, six games into his 13th professional campaign, all signs say the 32-year-old is beginning to thrive in what is his fourth stop in the league.
On Saturday night, the career-long NBA starter drew his sixth starting nod as a Spur and helped San Antonio (3-3), featuring the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick in 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, improve to .500 for the first time this season via a 113-103 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3).
Barnes logged a season-high 38 minutes as the 2024-25 Spurs capped off their first back-to-back victories. He tallied an efficient 14 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 beyond the arc while adding three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. And he did so without committing a single turnover for the second consecutive contest.
The consistent producer from Iowa is now averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from downtown, and 90.9 percent at the charity stripe.
As for the San Antonio Spurs' other UNC basketball product, rookie forward Harrison Ingram is on a two-way contract and currently with the team's G League affiliate. The 21-year-old hasn't made his NBA regular season debut.
