UNC Basketball Product Coby White Reaches Big Career Milestone

Now, over 30 UNC basketball players have gone on to record 5,000 points or more in the NBA.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Coby White
UNC basketball guard Coby White / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Coby White entered the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road game against the Brooklyn Nets with 4,991 career NBA regular season points to his name. The 2018-19 UNC basketball one-and-done guard and former No. 7 overall draft pick joined the 5,000-point club well before halftime, as he had tallied 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-6 clip beyond the arc.

Last season, the 24-year-old White finished with the second-most votes in the NBA Most Improved Player race after averaging a career-high 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep as a high-volume 3-point threat.

Through the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls' 3-2 start before squaring off against the Nets, White is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 boards, 4.4 dimes, and a career-high 1.4 steals per game.

He is now the 31st UNC basketball talent in history to eclipse 5,000 career points in the league.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn boasts a pair of NBA Tar Heels.

Starting veteran forward Cam Johnson tallied seven points, two rebounds, and three assists in the first half against the Bulls on Friday night. But the Nets' backup center and 2020-21 UNC basketball one-and-done, Day'Ron Sharpe, remains out of commission with a left hamstring injury he sustained in the preseason.

Sharpe, Johnson, and White account for half of all the active NBA Tar Heels.

