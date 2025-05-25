Former UNC Basketball Standout Announces Next Career Move
Brad Daugherty isn't stepping down as lead Cleveland Cavaliers analyst for the FanDuel Sports Network. But the 59-year-old UNC basketball product is adding to his slate as a broadcaster, as he's set to be part of the NBA on NBC squad.
"Thrilled to announce I'm joining the [NBA on NBC] team for the 2025-26 season," Daugherty, a former 7-foot force in the paint, noted in the following social media post last week. "I'm pumped for this next step in the journey..."
The North Carolina native played four seasons under UNC basketball legend Dean Smith in the mid-1980s.
As a senior for the 1985-86 Tar Heels, Daugherty averaged 20.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game en route to becoming a consensus All-American and second-time All-ACC First Team selection.
Daugherty went on to come off the board No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 1986 NBA Draft. Across eight active seasons in the league, he saw action in 548 games, all with the Cavaliers, averaging 19.0 points and 9.5 boards for his career while becoming a five-time NBA All-Star.
