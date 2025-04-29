Former UNC Basketball Target Decommits From Surprise Pick
Prolific Prep (Calif.) senior forward Niko Bundalo included the UNC basketball program in his top nine last year. The Tar Heels then survived his next cut too, as they landed in his final four back in October, along with UConn, Michigan State, and Ohio State.
But in late November, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound gifted lefty announced his commitment to Washington, surprising folks in light of the fact that those Huskies weren't even on his list.
Now, though, Bundalo has reopened the race. On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that the top-tier four-star asked for and received a release from his signed Washington pledge.
At No. 31 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Bundalo suddenly becomes the second-highest ranked prospect still up for grabs in the cycle.
There's no telling if UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis will reinitiate contact with Bundalo in hopes of adding the admitted Tar Heel fan — Bundalo's Chicago-native mother began rooting for the program due to her Michael Jordan fandom — to his fifth roster in Chapel Hill.
It's worth noting the Tar Heels still have a few openings for next season.
