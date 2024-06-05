Former UNC Basketball Transfer Target Commits to Big 12 School
The UNC basketball staff hauled in a solid pair of transfers in former Belmont wing Cade Tyson and Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin, both full-time starters and double-digit scorers for their respective teams.
And it's looking more and more like Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels are satisfied with their roster as it stands with 11 scholarship talents on tap. They appeared to let off the gas in a few pursuits after landing Lubin two weeks ago.
One target was former two-year Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso, a promising 7-footer from Nigeria whose 66 blocks were the third most in the SEC last season. At a few junctures in Onyenso's recruitment before Lubin's commitment to the Tar Heels, some chatter suggested UNC was a frontrunner.
Kansas State remained in full pursuit and gained momentum in recent weeks, hosting him for a visit earlier this week, days after he withdrew his name from the NBA Draft. And according to the following report from On3's Joe Tipton, Ugonna Onyenso committed to Jerome Tang and his Wildcats on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, with arguably the nation's No. 1 backcourt collection in store, the in-place UNC basketball frontcourt options for next season include three returning reserve forwards in fifth-year Jae'Lyn Withers, junior Jalen Washington, and sophomore Zayden High, plus the new Tar Heels in junior Ven-Allen Lubin, junior Cade Tyson, five-star freshman forward Drake Powell, and four-star freshman big man James Brown.
