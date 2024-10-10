Former UNC Basketball Wing Drains First NBA Preseason Bucket
Cormac Ryan played only one minute in the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason opener on Monday night, a 112-107 road win over the San Antonio Spurs and their pair of UNC basketball talents in Harrison Barnes and Ryan's 2023-24 Tar Heel teammate, Harrison Barnes. In that outing, Ryan went scoreless, missing his only field goal attempt, and contributed one assist.
On Wednesday night, though, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound rookie wing officially got on the board as an NBA preseason scorer. Ryan, who went undrafted in June following five years in college across stints with Stanford, Notre Dame, and UNC, received only two minutes off the bench in the Thunder's 122-113 home loss to the Houston Rockets but knocked down his lone 3-point attempt.
It's unlikely that Cormac Ryan, just over two weeks from his 26th birthday, will be on the Oklahoma City roster when the team's regular season tips off at the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24. After all, he's just on an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp and preseason contests.
However, the New York native's short-term contract is a promising sign for his future with the franchise, especially in light of the fact that he was on the squad for NBA 2K25 Summer League play in Las Vegas three months ago. Chances are Ryan will spend his first regular season as a pro suiting up for the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
The Thunder's third preseason outing is against the visiting New Zealand Breakers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (NBA League Pass).
As a graduate full-time starter on a 2023-24 UNC basketball team that captured the ACC regular season crown, Ryan averaged 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
