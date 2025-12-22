Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Cooper Flagg, More)
A loaded seven-game slate kicks off this week in the NBA, and there are a ton of stars set to take the floor on Dec. 22.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Utah Jazz, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a bounce-back win over the Memphis Grizzlies and many more.
Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg will all take the floor on Monday, so why don’t we bet on some player props for some of these stars?
Usually, I like to target a few marquee players in SI Betting’s best NBA props column, and Monday is no different.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite props, including a pick for Brown to kick start this holiday week!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nikola Jokic OVER 10.5 Assists (-127)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Jokic to clear this assists prop:
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is averaging 10.7 assists per game heading into Monday’s matchup with the Jazz, and he’s in a great spot to clear that average.
The Jazz are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and dead last in opponent assists per game this season, allowing 29.6 opponent assists per night.
Jokic is averaging a whopping 18.0 potential assists per game this season, so he certainly can reach 11 or more dimes with relative ease. The Nuggets have won six games in a row against the Jazz dating back to the 2023-24 season, and I think Jokic is in line for a major triple-double on Monday.
Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
As long as Brown (illness, questionable) is able to play on Monday, I expect him to handle his usual role in this Boston offense.
So far in the month of December, Brown has scored 30 or more points in all six of his appearances, averaging 32.7 points per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3.
The star forward is on a heater right now, and Boston is relying on him to take a career-high 21.4 shots per game. Not only that, but Brown is also taking a career-high 7.6 free throws per night.
That puts him in a great place to clear this prop against an Indiana team that is 19th in the league in defensive rating and without its top wing defender in Aaron Nesmith. Brown has 30 or more points in 16 of his 26 games this season, so he's certainly capable of clearing this prop at a high rate.
Cooper Flagg UNDER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (+139)
Flagg (back) is questionable for this matchup, but I’m still eyeing him as a prop target if he’s able to play.
This pick may seem like a fade of Flagg on Monday night, especially since the Pelicans rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
However, this is more just acknowledging that the No. 1 overall pick is not settling for 3-pointers when that's clearly not a strength of his game (he's shooting just 23.4 percent from deep).
Flagg has not made a 3 in five of his eight games this month and eight of his last 13 games overall. He shot 0-for-4 from deep in his last matchup with New Orleans, which does rank 12th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
In fact, Flagg has not attempted more than four shots from deep in a game since Nov. 12. So, there's going to be very low volume from him, and he's already not a plus shooter from 3.
Chet Holmgren UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-121)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, and I’m fading him as a rebounder even with Isaiah Hartenstein out for OKC.
Holmgren is averaging just 7.8 rebounds per game this season, and now he has to take on a Memphis team that is No. 8 in the league in rebounding percentage.
After a fast start to the season on the glass, Holmgren has cleared 8.5 boards just six times since the start of November, and he only has one game with double-digit rebounds during that stretch.
As great as the former No. 2 overall pick has been this season, this number is too high for him on Monday night.
