UNC Basketball: Premier Prep Eliminates Five Suitors
Prolific Prep (Calif.) senior Niko Bundalo plans to announce his college choice within the next month or so. And on Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound five-star forward, a UNC basketball offer holder since late June, took another step toward reaching his decision day by trimming his list of finalists from nine to four.
UNC, Ohio State, Michigan State, and UConn remain in contention. He's visited all four since late August.
Pitt, Xavier, Texas, Kansas, and Kentucky are the five that didn't survive Bundalo's latest cuts.
Here's a snippet of the latest Bundalo scouting report courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"Bundalo is an inside-out lefty four-man with good positional size, athleticism, and deceptive strength. He has good bounce around the rim, a great right hand, and while his frame doesn't boast a ton of visible muscle mass, he plays through contact fairly well. He's a legit low-post scoring threat who understands angles and is especially effective sealing off defenders prior to the catch for easy buckets."
Niko Bundalo, now appearing at No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has long been a fan of the UNC basketball program due to his Chicago-native mother's longtime appreciation for all things related to Tar Heel legend and six-time Chicago Bulls NBA champion Michael Jordan.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts were the last to host Bundalo for an official visit.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.