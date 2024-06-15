Four UNC Basketball Recruiting Targets Head to Team USA Camp
Hubert Davis and his staff have set their sights high on the 2025 recruiting trail. Evidence of that is abundant, such as the fact that of the 15 rising high school seniors on the UNC basketball offer sheet, nearly a third are on tap to be at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., for the 2024 USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team training camp beginning Saturday.
Those Tar Heel targets are Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat, Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, and the five-star twins of former Duke basketball star Carlos Boozer in Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
They'll be alongside 28 fellow heralded preps, including over a dozen from the 2026 class, each hoping to end up on the 12-man roster for the 2024 FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul, June 29-July 7.
Peat, Dybantsa, and the Boozer duo were on the USA Basketball U16 National Team that captured gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 AmeriCup. And their stocks haven't dropped since.
So, one would think all four have a good shot at making the cut in Colorado Springs this go-round.
Meanwhile, the UNC basketball recruiters, who have yet to land their first 2025 pledge, appear to remain in contention for all four. Each received an offer from Hubert Davis & Co. last year.
Team USA boasts a 44-0 all-time record in tournament play at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, spanning six gold medal campaigns at the biannual event since the inaugural competition in 2010.
