Physical Forward Herly Brutus Wants UNC Basketball Offer
Umatilla High School (Fla.) rising junior Herly Brutus doesn't have a ranking or rating by his name on every major recruiting site. But the 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward is a four-star prospect in the eyes of some, as he sits at No. 47 overall and No. 7 in his state on the 2026 ESPN 60. Meanwhile, he's not shy about pointing to the UNC basketball program as his "dream school" offer.
"I had UNC, and it's still UNC now," the 17-year-old Brutus explained to Pro Insight at the recent Crossroads Elite Invitational in Kansas City, Kan. "And I'm hoping to get that offer soon — sooner or later."
After watching Brutus in Kansas City, 247Sports' Eric Bossi offered the following glowing assessment centered on the physical competitor's high-energy playing style:
"Brutus is a tough and athletic wing who first caught our attention this spring for his play with the Florida Rebels in the 16U division of Nike's EYBL...Brutus has a motor that runs nonstop. Even in a camp setting where the intensity level sometimes hung in the light cardio range, he always brought it. He attacks the rim, can create some jumpers for himself and has defensive presence."
At last week's talent-loaded Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, Pro Insight applied the "Eye-Catcher" label to Herly Brutus.
In other words, it seems he's likely to appear on more site's rankings sooner or later. And it sounds like he'll be on the lookout for UNC basketball interest.
For now, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer is the only 2026 prospect who has reported an offer from the Tar Heels.