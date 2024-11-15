Frigid Shooting Spoils UNC Basketball Alum's G League Outing
On Thursday, UNC basketball products Nassir Little and Pete Nance were on the same court when Little's Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-2) hosted Nance's Cleveland Charge (1-2) in early-season G League action. And it's safe to say Little enjoyed the better performance.
ALSO READ: UNC National Champion Returning to Chapel Hill
Little, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward who is absent from an NBA roster for the first time since getting drafted No. 25 overall following his 2018-19 one-and-done campaign with the Tar Heels, posted a team-high 19 points in the Skyforce's 107-100 win.
The 24-year-old Florida native added 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block while shooting 7-for-14 from the field, 1-for-3 from deep, and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe across 33 minutes as a starter.
As for Nance, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward logged a game-high 38 minutes in the Charge starting five, but he encountered one of the coldest shooting nights of his career. The 24-year-old from Ohio tallied only four points in the loss, shooting 2-for-14 from the field and 0-for-7 beyond the arc.
However, he chipped in five boards, three dimes, and a game-high five blocks.
Nance, a one-year UNC basketball starter following four years at Northwestern, didn't hear his name at the 2023 NBA Draft but eventually secured a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and appeared in eight games as a rookie.
ALSO READ: Prime UNC Target Cancels One Visit, Prediction Surfaces
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on former UNC basketball talents and other Tar Heel news.