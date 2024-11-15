Frigid Shooting Spoils UNC Basketball Alum's G League Outing

All Tar Heels

A pair of one-year UNC basketball players squared off in South Dakota.

UNC basketball forward Pete Nance
On Thursday, UNC basketball products Nassir Little and Pete Nance were on the same court when Little's Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-2) hosted Nance's Cleveland Charge (1-2) in early-season G League action. And it's safe to say Little enjoyed the better performance.

Little, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward who is absent from an NBA roster for the first time since getting drafted No. 25 overall following his 2018-19 one-and-done campaign with the Tar Heels, posted a team-high 19 points in the Skyforce's 107-100 win.

The 24-year-old Florida native added 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block while shooting 7-for-14 from the field, 1-for-3 from deep, and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe across 33 minutes as a starter.

As for Nance, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward logged a game-high 38 minutes in the Charge starting five, but he encountered one of the coldest shooting nights of his career. The 24-year-old from Ohio tallied only four points in the loss, shooting 2-for-14 from the field and 0-for-7 beyond the arc.

However, he chipped in five boards, three dimes, and a game-high five blocks.

Nance, a one-year UNC basketball starter following four years at Northwestern, didn't hear his name at the 2023 NBA Draft but eventually secured a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and appeared in eight games as a rookie.

