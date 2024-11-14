Prime UNC Basketball Target Cancels Visit, Prediction Surfaces
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior Caleb Wilson, a 2025 UNC basketball target for over a year, was initially on tap to check out Arkansas in person earlier this month, but he rescheduled the trip for this weekend. Now, as several insiders reported on Thursday, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star has called off his Razorbacks visit altogether.
Also on Thursday, just two days after Wilson attended Kentucky's win over Duke at the Champions Classic in Atlanta, HS Top Recruits entered an official prediction for the Wildcats to land the coveted talent. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine also favors Mark Pope and his cohorts to prevail.
Caleb Wilson, who has visited UNC twice in his recruitment, ranks No. 5 overall, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, Wilson is now eyeing a December or January commitment.
He's down to a top 12 of UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, Duke, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, UCF, Tennessee, Auburn, and Southern Cal. However, the assumption among insiders is that most of those suitors are now out of contention entirely.
UNC basketball currently enjoys a two-deep 2025 recruiting class with early signatures from Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
