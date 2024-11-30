Future UNC Basketball Guard Flies High in Atlanta
UNC basketball signee Isaiah Denis powered his Davidson Day School (N.C.) Patriots to a 76-71 victory over the Tri-Cities High School (Ga.) Bulldogs at the talent-packed Holiday Hoopsgiving prep showcase in Atlanta on Friday night.
Denis, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard boasting a four-star rating and checking in at No. 62 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished the contest with a team-high 24 points, adding two rebounds and three assists.
He displayed his slick driving ability, electrifying dunking prowess, and smooth outside shooting against a squad that features four-star 2026 forward Jalan Wingfield and one of the nation's premier 2027 guards in Tre Keith:
"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis said after Denis inked his scholarship agreement with the Tar Heels earlier this month. "He's a great student, and it means something to him to play in his home state."
In their second and final outing at the star-studded event in Georgia, Isaiah Denis and the Patriots will face five-star 2025 guard Isiah Harwell, who ranks No. 9 overall in the cycle and has signed to play for Houston, and his Wasatch Academy (Utah) Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.