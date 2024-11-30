All Tar Heels

Future UNC Basketball Guard Flies High in Atlanta

Isaiah Denis is providing a preview of what he'll add to the UNC basketball program next year.

UNC basketball signee Isaiah Denis powered his Davidson Day School (N.C.) Patriots to a 76-71 victory over the Tri-Cities High School (Ga.) Bulldogs at the talent-packed Holiday Hoopsgiving prep showcase in Atlanta on Friday night.

Denis, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard boasting a four-star rating and checking in at No. 62 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished the contest with a team-high 24 points, adding two rebounds and three assists.

He displayed his slick driving ability, electrifying dunking prowess, and smooth outside shooting against a squad that features four-star 2026 forward Jalan Wingfield and one of the nation's premier 2027 guards in Tre Keith:

"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis said after Denis inked his scholarship agreement with the Tar Heels earlier this month. "He's a great student, and it means something to him to play in his home state."

In their second and final outing at the star-studded event in Georgia, Isaiah Denis and the Patriots will face five-star 2025 guard Isiah Harwell, who ranks No. 9 overall in the cycle and has signed to play for Houston, and his Wasatch Academy (Utah) Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

