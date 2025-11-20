Caleb Wilson Finds Himself on Prestigious Award Watch List
Caleb Wilson is now a part of the Wooden Award Watch List, one of 50 players. The 6-foot-10 do-it-all forward possesses the ability to handle the basketball, run the floor, shoot threes, rebound, block shots, and... his most outstanding skill? The ability to dunk the life out of the basketball. Wilson has made himself a lot more likable through his big-time slams that get the crowd fired up.
Wilson's fan influence is evident, too. He was able to sway the direction of fans participating in a whiteout for UNC's matchup against Kansas, a ranked game that North Carolina eventually won — its first signature victory of the 2025-2026 year. The Tar Heel logged in 24 points along with seven rebounds and four assists against the Jayhawks.
7-foot Henri Veesaar, senior guard Seth Trimble, plus Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans scored in double-figures as well. Veesaar added 20 points along with four rebounds. Trimble scored 17 points and had eight rebounds. And Evans contributed with 12 points and two rebounds in the process. And one important note is that Wilson accomplished his stats in 30 minutes.
For Wilson to be one of 50 players to be a part of the Wooden Award Watch List is a huge feat, but given the way he has been playing against opposing teams through the first five games, he has done enough to be included in the conversation. However, the ACC this season involves plenty of talented freshmen: Duke's Cameron Boozer to Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., and more.
Wilson’s Performance Will Matter a Lot With Trimble Out
With Trimble out of the starting lineup, Wilson's performance on a game-to-game basis will matter even more, as UNC will be without its senior leader for the foreseeable future until he is cleared to return. However, Wilson plays with an emotion that pours whenever he dives on the floor to gain possession or forces a backcourt violation on the other team.
This is a growing period for not only Wilson, but for the rest of the rotation players who are earning minutes like Luka Bogavac (now a starter), Jonathan Powell, Zayden High and Derek Dixon. But perhaps head coach Hubert Davis is able to find a way toward working in other players like James Brown or Isaiah Denis, depending on the situation and what the scoreboard reads.
There a ways to go for Wilson and his teammates, and it will be a challenge for Davis and the coaching staff to navigate it as best as possible.
