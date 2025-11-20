Caleb Wilson Posts Impressive Point Total Through Five Games
North Carolina men's basketball has another star on its hands and his name is Caleb Wilson, a freshman from Atlanta, Georgia. The 19-year-old Tar Heel has scored 103 points through his first five outings as a collegiate athlete, and he is the first to do so for UNC since the 2019-2020 season, when Cole Anthony took over the scene and put up 104 points, respectively.
Anthony, in his own way, was a fan favorite by Tar Heel fans, but his one year in Chapel Hill was... to say the least — interesting. Then-head coach Roy Williams, the three-time national championship-winning head coach with North Carolina, had arguably his worst season leading the men's basketball program. His team that year finished with a 14-19 overall record, losing one game after another.
In UNC's last outing against Navy, the Tar Heels were victorious, but the Midshipmen kept it close and went into halftime only down seven points. However, something got into Wilson, leading him to explode for a big second-half performance where he finished the game scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also had three blocks and four steals in the process.
Besides Wilson, Luka Bogavac (16), Jarin Stevenson (11), and Henri Veesaar (10) all entered double-figures as well — four total on the night for head coach Hubert Davis. North Carolina ended the first half shooting 44 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, and then finished the second half going 41 percent from the field and 23 percent from three.
If Wilson Continues This Pace Then...
Wilson's is on pace to have big numbers by the end of the year, in what will more than likely be his only season playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, as he is projected to go high in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 forward has shown what he can do against talented competition, as UNC defeated Kansas and head coach Bill Self.
But other than Wilson's ability to score, the way he does it has an effect on his teammates and those sitting in the stands inside the Dean Dome. His ferocious dunks have an impact — sending a wave of energy throughout the atmosphere. North Carolina feeds off his efforts, as the New Balance shoe signee plays with emotion that is evident for everyone to see.
North Carolina will play against St. Bonaventure and Michigan State next week during the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
