Hubert Davis Pulls Off Late UNC Basketball Recruiting Victory Overseas
As noted here at North Carolina Tar Heels On SI, the UNC basketball program surfaced as the perceived frontrunner for Luka Bogavac on Friday. And as of Saturday morning, the Tar Heels have now landed a commitment from the 21-year-old Montenegrin, ESPN's Jonathan Givony first reported.
Bogavac averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals for his country's SC Derby club last season, his fourth year as an ever-improving perimeter force in the ABA League. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound wing shot 45.1 percent from the field, 39.9 percent beyond the arc, and 87.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff had already compiled an eight-deep collection of newcomers to join the only two returning scholarship players from the 2024-25 Tar Heels in Seth Trimble and James Brown, along with Zayden High, who was on the 2023-24 squad but was not a member of the program last season.
The addition of Luka Bogavac, a polished playmaker and scorer with the speed, strength, and acumen to guard at least three positions, could be just enough to ensure the 2025-26 Tar Heels at least appear in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
Plus, it's worth pointing out that UNC still has another scholarship available should Davis & Co. decide to fill it.
