UNC Basketball Appears in Reach of Finalizing One More Roster Addition
At this somewhat late juncture in 2025-26 college basketball roster constructions, fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew still have a couple of available scholarships. And they need to make a significant splash or two if they're to ensure the Tar Heels begin the season with an AP Top 25 Poll ranking by their name.
Such a statement could materialize in UNC's now-weekslong pursuit of 21-year-old Montenegrin guard Luka Bogavac.
A sudden surge in insider chatter on Friday suggests the Tar Heels have now emerged as the outright frontrunner to reel in the 6-foot-5, 201-pound Bogavac and his creative services as a remarkably instinctive backcourt whiz and refined sharpshooter.
This past season, marking his second campaign with Montenegro's SC Derby professional basketball club and fourth overall in the ABA League, Luka Bogavac averaged 14.9 points, almost doubling his mark from the previous year. He added 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from deep, and 87.0 percent at the line.
