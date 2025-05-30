UNC Basketball Marks In-State Recruit's Third Straight Blueblood Offer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer formally entered the Kohl Rosario sweepstakes on Thursday evening. And judging by the Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star junior's offer-reveal timestamps on social media, it looks as though Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff followed suit less than an hour later.
Those rival offers out of Durham and Chapel Hill arrived just a few days after the Kansas Jayhawks officially targeted the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Rosario, currently stacking up at No. 96 overall, No. 14 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
His other full-fledged suitors include Tennessee, Baylor, Villanova, Texas A&M, Iowa, and Florida State.
In light of Rosario's breakout spring in grassroots play, highlighted by last weekend's statement performance in the form of 30 points without recording a single missed shot from the field, chances are more high-profile offers are on the way for the highly advanced wing. Likewise, his ranking is likely about to soar.
The 2026 UNC basketball offer sheet now includes over a dozen undecided talents, including half of the top 10 five-stars in the cycle.
