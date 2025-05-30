All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Marks In-State Recruit's Third Straight Blueblood Offer

The latest 2026 UNC basketball recruiting target has become a major attraction in grassroots action.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer formally entered the Kohl Rosario sweepstakes on Thursday evening. And judging by the Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star junior's offer-reveal timestamps on social media, it looks as though Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff followed suit less than an hour later.

ALSO READ: UNC Agrees to Two-Year Series With Big East Program

Those rival offers out of Durham and Chapel Hill arrived just a few days after the Kansas Jayhawks officially targeted the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Rosario, currently stacking up at No. 96 overall, No. 14 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

His other full-fledged suitors include Tennessee, Baylor, Villanova, Texas A&M, Iowa, and Florida State.

In light of Rosario's breakout spring in grassroots play, highlighted by last weekend's statement performance in the form of 30 points without recording a single missed shot from the field, chances are more high-profile offers are on the way for the highly advanced wing. Likewise, his ranking is likely about to soar.

The 2026 UNC basketball offer sheet now includes over a dozen undecided talents, including half of the top 10 five-stars in the cycle.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball