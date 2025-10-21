Hubert Davis Misses On Another Top UNC Target
Standing 6'8'' 205-pounds, North Carolina failed to recruit five-star small forward Anthony Thompson. Head coach Hubert Davis had his eyes on the Ohio native, who instead chose to attend Ohio State.
ESPN notes that Thompson is the Buckeyes, "highest-rated men's basketball recruit in more than a decade." For UNC, they're still stuck at zero commitments for the Class of 2026. After striking out on Thompson, they're forced to take a step back and ponder what went wrong.
Why Thompson Chose OSU Over UNC
Even though the Tar Heels were in Thompson's Top 5, it always seemed like he was leaning towards Ohio State or Indiana. In the end, he chose OSU over Indiana, Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, and UNC.
Davis knew he had his work cut out for him competing against not only his hometown school, but teams like the Hoosiers and Wildcats as well. While UNC is continually in the mix, they've failed time and time again to land their top recruits.
"My relationship with the coaching staff was different," Thompson said of OSU. "They recruited me hard and consistently made me a priority. Coach Diebler really cares about all his players."
He added, "He [Diebler] is on the court working with his players during individual workouts. He was very consistent in his communication and recruitment of me. I know I can rely on him to help me. I watched the team practice. They had great energy and buy-in."
Jake Diebler is still relatively new to the Buckeyes coaching staff. While he's been with the team since 2022, he was named Interim HC in 2024 after they fired Chris Holtmann. Then, the team named him the full-time head coach.
North Carolina Continues To Strike Out
Being in the mix is one thing, but landing recruits is another. Duke's women's basketball program just landed two-five stars in the same week while UNC's men's team is stuck without a single commitment for the Class of 2026. Take nothing away from Davis as a head coach, but it should be a wakeup call.
OSU, who's known more for their No. 1 ranked football team, was able to steal a five-star player that would've undoubtedly went to UNC in years past. Davis continues to give it his all as he tries to carry the legacy of Roy Williams.
At the end of the day, Tar Heel fans must remain patient. Missing on Thompson hurts, but UNC is going to do end up putting together a solid class of recruits, as they always do.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!