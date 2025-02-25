Hubert Davis: Rediscovered UNC Basketball Strong Suit 'Giving Us Life'
With a 96-85 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on Monday night, UNC basketball matched its season-longest winning streak. The Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) reeled off their fourth in a row, in large part due to the group's continued surge in the rebounding department.
UNC outrebounded Florida State, 35-21, marking the third straight time the squad has finished a contest with at least 14 more boards than its opponent. The 2024-25 Tar Heels join 2010-11 and 1990-91 as the program's only teams to record such a streak in ACC play.
Across the past three outings, UNC enjoys a combined 47 more rebounds than its foes.
And against the Seminoles, the efforts on the glass led to a season-high 24 second-chance points.
"I'm glad the switch came on," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis said afterward about the Tar Heels' recent uptick in rebounding intensity as a unit, "because it's something, you know, for us to be good offensively, we obviously have to find more ways that we can score.
"So, you gotta get to the free throw line. You gotta create steals or you can get second-chance opportunities. And so, now we're getting guys to the offensive glass, and it's just giving us life on the offensive end.
"And it's been consistent. And I'm encouraging it to continue — continue to get better."
