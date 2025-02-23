Top UNC Basketball Pledge Drops 31 Points in Playoff Victory
UNC basketball recruiting prize and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star senior forward Caleb Wilson posted 31 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks to fuel an 88-62 home win over Landmark Christian School in Saturday's Georgia playoff action.
ALSO READ: Veteran Big Man Powers Tar Heels to Another Promising Win
The Holy Innocents Golden Bears improved to 24-4 overall. And they advanced to face the Hebron Christian School Lions in the quarterfinals of the state's private school bracket on Wednesday night.
Entering Saturday's blowout victory, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson was averaging 20.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game this season, shooting 55.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 59.3 percent at the foul line.
At No. 6 overall, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Wilson is the highest-ranked member of the three-deep UNC basketball class.
He announced his commitment to fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back on Jan. 24.
ALSO READ: Mock Draft Has Two UNC Rookies Just Outside First Round
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.